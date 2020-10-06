Brenda Sullivan Snyder, 70, of Hebron, beloved wife of George E.M. Snyder, died Thursday October 1, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born March 24, 1950 in Waterbury the thirteenth child of Frank J., Sr. and Mary (Johnson) Sullivan. Brenda was raised in Waterbury and graduated from Kennedy High School and attended Mattatuck College. Most of her career was spent as a Sr. Business Analyst, with The Travelers Insurance Group. As we mourn our deep loss, let us remember the great times and fun we had with Brenda, her sparkling eyes, captivating dimples and beautiful smile. She was a voracious reader, loved to shop and was a master knitter. Her sense of style was admired and the items she knitted were works of art made with love. Besides her husband; she is survived by her brother James Sullivan and his wife Lorelle of MA, 3 sisters, Alice Guerrera of Woodbury, Barbara Cavanaugh of Waterbury, Helen Anderson of Waterbury and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and great grandnieces and great grand nephews. She was predeceased by 5 brothers, Frank, Jr., John, William, Robert and Richard and 3 sisters, Mary Lou Sullivan, Joan Barrett and Kathy Harris. As per Brenda's request, funeral service will be private. Memorial donations may be made to House of Bread, 1463 Main St., Hartford, CT.,06120. For online condolences please visitmulryanfh.com
.