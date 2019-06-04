Home

Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Brendya Onelia Cole

Brendya Onelia Cole Obituary
Beloved Brendya Onelia Cole, age 62 passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in her home in Hartford, Connecticut. Born in Hartford, Brendya was the third child of Philbert and Magnolia Cole. During her youth she attended Barbour School, Sacred Heart Elementary, and graduated from Northwest Catholic High School in 1975. In 1979, Brendya graduated from Howard University with a degree in journalism and returned to Hartford where she became a lifelong resident. Brendya began her career in broadcast journalism as a news reporter for WKND radio. A lifelong activist and historian, Brendya was an avid reader who encouraged her family and friends to be involved in local events and politics. Brendya touched many facets of Connecticut life through her work at the Connecticut Historical Society, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Hartford, The Colt Project at Hartford Public Library, Community Partners in Action, and most recently the Adelbrook Learning Center in East Hartford. She is survived by her sister Cynthia Cole-Burrell, her brother Philbert Cole Jr., his wife, Donna, her nephews Michael Cole-Smith and his wife April, nephews Jelani Burrell, Philbert Cole III, Bryson Cole, grand-nephews Tremaine, and Shane Smith, beloved friends Patricia Knighton, Debbie Smith, Anna Mock, other friends and numerous cousins and relatives in various locations including New York, Florida, Indiana, Toronto, Birmingham, England, and Jamaica. A celebration of Brendya's life will be Saturday June 8, 2019 at 12:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (A Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby St. Bloomfield, CT with visitation from 10:00AM-12:00PM. To leave a message of comfort to the Cole family please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 4, 2019
