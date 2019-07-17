Home

Howard K. Hill Funeral Services
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
(860) 247-8793
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Brent Boomer


1950 - 2019
Brent Boomer Obituary
Brent "Gator" Boomer, 69, of Hartford CT, passed away July 11, 2019. He was born in Maysville, NC to the late Usher and Cassie Morris Boomer on January 29, 1950. Boomer was an easy going individual who loved to shoot pool. He loved to help others and was known to be a giver. Boomer leaves to cherish his memories, son, Demico Boone, brother, Troy Boomer (Mary) of Hartford, CT, sister, Patricia Hill (Edward) of North Carolina, and a host of grandchildren and other relatives. Friends may visit the family on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 319 Barbour Street, Hartford, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Boomer family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 17, 2019
