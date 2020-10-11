1/1
Brett Kelly
Brett Barcroft Madden Kelly, 41, of Telluride, CO, died September 19, 2020 in Telluride after a four-year battle with brain cancer. She was born September 22, 1978, in Hartford, CT. To her family and friends, Brett will be remembered as a loving, compassionate, and intelligent woman who brought joy to all those around her with her infectious laugh and beautiful smile. The devoted wife of Neil MacLean Kelly and loving mother to Nico Kelly, Brett brought creativity and a wonderful sense of humor to her daily life. Brett attended the Taft Preparatory School in Watertown, CT, and majored in Studio Art and minored in Theatre at the University of Vermont, graduating in 2000. Brett was a talented artist and continued her acting training at the Stella Adler School of Acting in New York City. She was employed at McGuffin Films as a production supervisor from 2004-2006. She was a commercial actor and voice over artist for Don Buchwald and Associates Agency from 2006 until her death. Brett was the great-granddaughter of George G. Blaisdell, founder of Zippo Manufacturing Company. Surviving in addition to her husband Neil, is one daughter, Nico Blaisdell Kelly; three brothers, Max Madden, Hagen Kearney, and Harry Kearney; one sister, Sarah Altrogge; her mother, Barbara Wick Kearney, and her husband, Richard Kearney; and her father, Peter James Madden and his wife, Mimi Madden. Her paternal family includes two uncles, Mark Ryan Madden, Christopher Edward Madden. Her maternal family includes grandmothers, Harriett Blaisdell Wick, Ruth Wilcox Kearney, five uncles, D. Blaise Wick, John Michael Kearney, David William Kearney, Daniel Edward Kearney, Stephen Joseph Kearney, three aunts, Kathy Kearney Haight, Marie Kearney Malecky, Anne Wick Kearney, one cousin, Lainie McMillian Wick. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Brain Tumor Association, give.abta.org., 8550 W Bryn Mawr Ave. Suite 550, Chicago, IL.60631. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.holenbeckcahill.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 11, 2020.
October 2, 2020
Brett was a darling little sweetheart that used to come to the new willows in Bradford for many family dinners. She was always precious and sweet. Love to all.
Sherrie and roger rhoades
Friend
