Brett M. Smith
1974 - 2020
Brett M. Smith, 46, of Berlin, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Brett was born on January 13, 1974 in Hartford to Gerald and Jeanne (Strenge) Smith. Brett was determined to become a successful entrepreneur, and did so, as co-founder of both InsurTech NY and Lifevest, LLC. He was a charismatic person and loving father that could light up a room with his sense of humor and smile. He thoroughly enjoyed his family parties (Kirkland Christmas) where he was always the life of the party; and enjoyed the kids immensely. Brett is survived by his three children: Cody Smith of Thousand Oaks, CA, Zachary Smith of Berlin, CT and Aviyana Piccone of Plantsville, CT; his parents Gerald Smith of Ware, MA; and Jeanne Smith of Somers, CT; his brother Kevin Smith, wife Christine and three nieces Alyssa, Amanda and Ashley of Andover, MA; and his sister Keely Smith, nephews Kevin, Anderson, Benjamin and niece Samantha of Somers, CT. He is predeceased by his stepmother "Grandma Fran" Frances Borek. He leaves behind his loving life partner, Irene Yang, of Brooklyn, NY whom he loved dearly. Lastly, a special thank you for many years of support and the best of friendship to Tammie Smith. A Memorial Service will be held from 1pm-4pm on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Della Vecchia Funeral Home, 211 North Main Street, Southington, CT. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing precautions are required. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiasouthington.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Memorial service
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
November 28, 2020
To the best uncle. I love you
To the best uncle around, you had the biggest heart. I’ll always remember you
Amanda Smith
Family
