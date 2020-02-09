Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of St. Mark the Evangelist
So. Quaker Lane
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Brian A. Soucy Obituary
Brian A. Soucy, 77, of Farmington, passed away at Hartford Hospital on February 6th after a lengthy illness. He was born in Hartford to Armand R. & Phyllis Soucy. Prior to moving to Farmington, Brian lived in West Hartford for over 50 years. He was a member of Local 9 and worked at C.G. Bostwick for 38 years. There's nothing he enjoyed more than working in his vegetable garden and having contests with family and friends about who had the most plants or best tomatoes. He loved winters in Florida, Corvettes, and antique cars. He was especially proud of winning (??) the best "Creton" contest. Brian leaves his partner, lover, and very best friend, and wife of 58 years, Pamela; his son, Brett; "daughter," Stephanie; granddaughters, Madison, Emma, and Ellie, all of West Hartford. His granddogs, McDonagh and Maisy, two grandsons, Byron and Brent, of CA.; two sister-in-laws Lynda Witkowski of Farmington and Gail McElroy, or Pomfret Center, Liz and Mario Salvia, of North Andover, MA. His favorite Aunt Sandy, much loved nieces and nephews, Tracey, Samantha, Chet, Carrie, Cody, and many beloved cousins. His Harry's B.C. buddies/lifelong friends Bob and Barbara Godden and his Chips Ahoy and whipped cream buddies, Lise Perody and Rob Koury. Brian was predeceased by his loving son, Bruce, and his sister, Brenda. The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at Hartford Hospital for their compassion, making Brian comfortable in his final days. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 11th at 10 a.m. at the Church of St. Mark the Evangelist, So. Quaker Lane in West Hartford. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield. Family and friends may call on Monday, February 10th from 4-7 p.m. at the Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 136 South Main Street, West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brian's memory may be made to the . For on line condolences please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 9, 2020
