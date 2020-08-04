1/1
Brian Benvenuto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Benvenuto of West Hartford, Connecticut, passed away after a lengthy illness at 77 years of age. He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years Elizabeth (Pawelec) Benvenuto. His children include Brian Jr., Michael, Mark and Keren Benvenuto all of Connecticut. He also leaves his brother-in-law Paul and wife Jean Pawelec, nephew Michael Pawelec. He was born to the late Mary and Vito Benvenuto and grew up in Bristol, CT. Brian was the CEO and Owner of Property Management Resources of Hartford, where in addition to his strong work ethic, his remaining energy was spent on the New York Yankees and Giants football and not to be disturbed when either was playing. Brian graduated from Bentley College in Boston, MA with a degree in Business. He is fondly remembered as a caring and thoughtful husband and father. As a property manager, he ensured the well being and care of tenants under his watch. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name, can be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital at stjude.org. The family is planning a Celebration of Brian's Life at a future date, once the current pandemic recedes. A Mass of Christain Burial will be Friday, (August 7), 10:00 am at St. Brigid Church, West Hartford. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved