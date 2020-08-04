Brian Benvenuto of West Hartford, Connecticut, passed away after a lengthy illness at 77 years of age. He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years Elizabeth (Pawelec) Benvenuto. His children include Brian Jr., Michael, Mark and Keren Benvenuto all of Connecticut. He also leaves his brother-in-law Paul and wife Jean Pawelec, nephew Michael Pawelec. He was born to the late Mary and Vito Benvenuto and grew up in Bristol, CT. Brian was the CEO and Owner of Property Management Resources of Hartford, where in addition to his strong work ethic, his remaining energy was spent on the New York Yankees and Giants football and not to be disturbed when either was playing. Brian graduated from Bentley College in Boston, MA with a degree in Business. He is fondly remembered as a caring and thoughtful husband and father. As a property manager, he ensured the well being and care of tenants under his watch. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name, can be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital at stjude.org
. The family is planning a Celebration of Brian's Life at a future date, once the current pandemic recedes. A Mass of Christain Burial will be Friday, (August 7), 10:00 am at St. Brigid Church, West Hartford. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.