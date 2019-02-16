Home

Services
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
Terryville, CT
View Map
Brian D. Ewings, 65, of Bristol, husband of Gloria (Pastrynak) Ewings passed away peacefully Friday February 15, 2019 surrounded by his family at Bristol Hospital. Brian was born September 8, 1953 in Hartford, CT, son of Marion (Fulton) Ewings of Bristol and the late Adrien Ewings. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Hamilton Sunstrand of Farmington for over 30 years. He was a parishioner of St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, Terryville. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Terryville. He served on the Bristol Zoning Commission and was on the planning committee of the Black Point Beach Club of East Lyme. In addition to his wife Gloria he is survived by his sons, Robert Ewings and his wife Melissa of Bristol, Brian Ewings of Bristol; his daughter, Jessica Perkins and her husband Scott of Bristol; his brothers, David Ewings and his wife Cindy of Terryville, James Ewings and his wife Kathy of Cheshire and his grandchildren Kaylee, RJ, Douglas, and Eliana. Funeral services will be held Tuesday 9:30AM from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville to St. Michael's Church Terryville for a Liturgy at 10:00. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Monday from 6 -8PM. Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, 35 Allen St., Terryville, CT 06786. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 16, 2019
