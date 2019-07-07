Brian Denis Jones, 55, of Glastonbury died peacefully at home on July 4th. He was born in Vallejo, CA, of Denis Jones and Julie Erlandsen, both currently of Glastonbury. Brian is also survived by his wife of 22 years, Margaret O'Keefe, and their two children Tristan and Fiona Jones; two sisters, Stephanie Eglinton (Peter) of Portland, ME and Kerry Brown (Sean) of Brookline, MA; a large extended family of in-laws, including his father in-law, Joseph O'Keefe of Victor, NY, and many nieces and nephews. Brian was raised in Glastonbury and graduated from Glastonbury High School in 1982. He studied Anthropology at Oberlin College and graduated in 1987. He went on to get his Ph.D. from UConn in 1998. After many years working in contract archaeology, in 2014 he was appointed to, what he described as his "dream job", the position of Connecticut's State Archaeologist. Outside of his passion for archaeology and history, Brian was a home brewer, drummer, and martial artist. He loved travel and learning about other cultures and spent time living in Indonesia and Germany. He will be most remembered for his kindness and generosity. He loved sharing his knowledge of Connecticut's history and archaeology with the public and serving as a mentor to many. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Indian College Fund (https://collegefund.org/howtohelp/) A Celebration of Brian's Life will be held on August 4th at 1 pm in the upstairs hall at the Irish American Home Society in Glastonbury. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019