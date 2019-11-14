Hartford Courant Obituaries
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
View Map
Brian D. McCue Obituary
Brian David McCue, born June 2, 1950, passed away November 12, 2019, at the age of 69 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He grew up in Wethersfield and graduated from Wethersfield High School in 1968 and from E.C. Goodwin Regional Vocational-Technical School in 1970. He played soccer and baseball in high school. He was a square dance caller for many years, starting at an early age. He started his working career with Monroe the Calculator Co. and continued to service office equipment for 45 years with Monroe, Savin, and RICOH. Brian could fix everything. He enjoyed "roughing it", going camping, cutting firewood to heat the house, fishing, and gardening. Brian married Elisa Dewey in June 1974 and they made their home in Barkhamsted for about 45 years. Besides his wife Elisa, Brian is survived by one daughter, Linda Sundberg and her husband Aaron, and three grandchildren, Abigail, Ryan, and Katelyn all of Burlington; brothers Richard (Teresa) McCue of Houston, TX, and Bruce (Lucinda) McCue of Wethersfield; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Richard and Shirley McCue. His family would like to thank his caregivers at Geer and Dr. Kalser for their care during his last year. His family will receive friends on Sunday, November 17th from 2-3 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 3:00 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. A reception will follow the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058 - act.alz.org or the Time Out Foundation, 408 Lime Rock Road, PO Box 1683, Lakeville, CT 06039 - timeoutfoundation.org. For directions or condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 14, 2019
