Brian D. Rivard
1941 - 2020
Brian D. Rivard, 79, of South Windsor and beloved husband of Jacqueline (Lambot) Rivard passed away on Friday, May 8th, 2020 at Manchester Memorial Hospital. Brian was born January 30, 1941 in Willimantic, son of the late Hector & Doris (Dansereau) Rivard. Brian served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired after 38 years working for the State of Connecticut Community College's Registrars Department. Brian was the President of South Windsor Historical Society, Captain of the Goal Busters in the Central CT Co-Ed Soccer League for 30 years and a devout family man. Brian is survived by his wife Jacqueline, a daughter Brigitte Fedor her husband Steve, a son Eric Rivard his wife Cassandra Davis, five grandchildren Zachary, Emily & Stephanie Fedor and Camille & Ella Rivard, and a brother Doug Rivard. Along with both parents he was predeceased by his granddaughter Oliva Fedor. Due to the current healthcare circumstances and quarantine requirements, services will be held at a future date to be announced. John F. Tierney has care of arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made in Brian's memory to the Restoration Project of Union School c/o South Windsor Historical Society, P.O. Box 216, South Windsor, CT 06074. For online condolences and service updates please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 13, 2020.
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
