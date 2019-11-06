Home

Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Brian Detelj


1954 - 2019
Brian Detelj Obituary
Brian Detelj, 65, of Plainville died on Saturday, November 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington. Born in Belleville, IL on June 15, 1954, he was the son of the late George and Enna (Fenton) Detelj. He graduated from St. Anthony High School in Huntington, NY and attended the Berklee College of Music in Boston. He loved music and played several instruments in many bands. He also enjoyed mountain biking and reading. He was the owner of Hang'em High Drywall Company. Brian is survived by two sisters: Teresa Aldieri of Southington, Tina Detelj and her wife Kristie Tapper of Stonington, CT; three nephews: Sean (Erica) Aldieri , Ryan (Amanda) Aldieri, Michael Detelj; and a niece Sailor Detelj; three great-nieces: Aubrey, Aria and Skye Aldieri; and a great-nephew Mason. He also leaves a longtime companion Lisa Lynch of Plainville. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a brother Michael Detelj. Memorial calling hours will be Saturday from 1 to 3 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 3 PM at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 6, 2019
