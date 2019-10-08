Home

Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:30 PM
Brian Francis Zagorski, 60, of Kensington, husband of Janice Zagorski, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Hartford Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Meriden, he was the son of the late Henry J. and Anne (Kemish) Zagorski, and was a resident of Kensington for the past 30 years, previously living in Meriden and Boston. Brian was a loving husband and father who found enjoyment in his John Deere tractor, watching the Dallas Cowboys and Boston Red Sox, Jim Beam Bourbon, and golfing. His family has many fond memories of great meals from the grill and vacations spent on Cape Cod. Surviving are his wife, Janice (Clarkson) Zagorski; three sons, Christopher Zagorski and his fiancée Radmila Paneva, Kevin Zagorski and his partner Amanda Schlitt, and Scott Zagorski and his fiancée Samantha Hall; two brothers, Mark Zagorski and his wife Mary, and Alan Zagorski; two sisters, Joyce Lyons and her husband Bobby, Janet Pagini and her husband Don; and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4-7pm at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St., New Britain, with a funeral service to be conducted at 6:30pm. Please share a memory of Brian with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 8, 2019
