Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Crossman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian G. Crossman


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian G. Crossman Obituary
Brian G. Crossman, 66, of Bristol, died on Wednesday (October 2, 2019) at Yale/New Haven Hospital. Brian was born in Manchester on May 19, 1953 and was a son of the William T. and Virginia (Bolar) Crossman. He formerly lived in Southington and New Britain before moving to Bristol in 1991 and worked as a home painter. He enjoyed fishing, especially in the Farmington River, and playing bass guitar and was once a member of the band, Kangaroo. He was soon to receive his 30-year chip as a member of AA. Brian is survived by two daughters, Kathryn Crossman and fiancé, Larry Oxendine, and Carolyn Crossman and Angel Rivera, all of Bristol; their mother: Stephanie Crossman of California; a brother, Paul Crossman of Bristol; a sister, Diane Crossman of Middletown; five grandchildren: Deacon Crossman, Leland and Adrea Oxendine, Elizabeth and Sophia Rivera; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Guy Crossman. A visitation will be held at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Avenue, Bristol on Monday (October 7, 2019) between 2 and 4 PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Francis Hospital, 114 Woodland St., Hartford, CT 06105. Please visit Brian's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now