Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Thibeault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian G. Thibeault


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian G. Thibeault Obituary
Brian Thibeault, 49, of Plainville, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Born on July 23, 1970 in New Britain, Brian was raised by his mother, Barbara Primicerio. He attended Manchester High School and studied Business Management at Manchester Community College. His interest in cars and trucks led him to the career choice of CDL truck driver. Brian was recently employed by Northeast Electrical. Brian loved going to fairs and festivals and enjoyed listening to music. His favorite sports included bowling and playing horseshoes with family and friends. Detailing his car was his greatest enjoyment and passion. He was an avid New England Patriots and New York Yankees Fan. A member of the Bristol Recovery Club, Brian had a gift for making people feel special with his laugh and quick wit. He often volunteered his time to cook and help organize events, thus leaving lasting and loving memories with his family and friends in many different places. Brian is survived by his loving brother, Richard Thibeault of Plainville and Richard's fiancee, Michelle Hood of Wallingford. Brian also leaves behind his longtime girlfriend and true love, Barbara Senatore of Plainville. Besides his mother, he was predeceased by his uncle, Richard Primicerio. At the request of his family, the service will be private. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, or to share a memory with his family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Download Now