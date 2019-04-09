Brian H. Ross, 76, of Newington passed away peacefully at Hartford Hospital surrounded by his family on April 5, 2019. He was the son of the late Samuel J. and Margaret Hart Ross. Brian grew up in New Britain and graduated from New Britain High School in 1960. He attended the University of Connecticut, graduating in 1964 as a member of the Phi Beta Kappa honor society.Brian began his career as an underwriter at Connecticut General (later Cigna) in 1964, where he spent 29 years, rising to the position of Vice President of Underwriting. He finished his career at Aetna. Traveling played a large part in his personal and professional lives. He especially enjoyed his yearly trips to Hawaii with his dear friends Joe and Don to play golf and enjoy the sunshine. He was an avid UCONN basketball fan, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.Brian is survived by his son Kevin and wife Linda Ross of Ellington; his daughter Kimberly and husband Philip Dunn of Farmington; along with his grandchildren Kyle and Timothy Ross, Brian, Grace, and Kerry Dunn. Brian is also survived by his sister Mary-Jane Moore of Farmington. Funeral services will be held Friday (April 12th) with a visitation from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Annunciation Parish (Holy Spirit Church) 183 Church St, Newington, CT. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery at 1141 Stanley St. New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an organization that is very important to Brian as it supports research for a cancer that his dear granddaughter Grace has battled: The Drew O'Donoghue Fund, 9 Millstone Lane, Whitehouse Station, NJ 08889, thedrewodonoghuefund.org. To send a condolence to the family, please visit, www.FarrellFuneralHome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary