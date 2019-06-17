Services Service 1:00 PM Congregation B'nai Tikvoh-Sholom 180 Still Rd Bloomfield , CT View Map Send Flowers Shiva 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM Service 7:00 PM Shiva 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM Service 7:00 PM Resources More Obituaries for Brian Osborn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Brian Jack Osborn

Obituary Condolences Flowers Osborn Brian Jack We lost a wonderful man on Saturday, June 15, 2019. We are always asking what is the meaning of life. Brian lived the meaning-his kindness, incredible love for meeting people and connecting, his contagious sense of humor and his love for his family and friends. So many people shared what he meant to them, how he touched their lives and how he inspired us all. That was the essential meaning of life for Brian. Brian was born in London, England on the actual D-Day, June 6, 1944. His parents had escaped from the Holocaust and met in England. Life was not easy in London at that time, but they made it to America. Brian (almost 5), his brother, Ron (almost 7) and his mom, Ruth sailed on the Aquitania to Halifax , Nova Scotia where they caught a train to Hartford, CT to settle with other family members. Brian had a great childhood in CT and loved school. He eventually graduated with a terrific Weaver High School class of 1962. He has always loved the reunions because of the people in his class. Brian went to the UCONN Hartford branch for 2 years and made it to the campus at Storrs in 1964, where he met the love of his life, Dale Kussner, the first day there. Of course, he didn't realize it then, so he checked out the ladies for a while. Dale did her own exploring, and they both eventually realized the best person in the world for each other was the first one they had met. They were married June 9, 1968. They celebrated their 51st anniversary in Hartford Hospital with tremendous love for each other. Jason, their son was happily welcomed in April of 1972 and Deanna, their daughter happily arrived in March, 1975. Brian spent so much time laughing and playing with them, and taking them on many, many excursions. Trips to family and friends became an integral part of the family's life together. He celebrated every milestone and ordinary events in their lives. Brian received his BA in 1966 and his MA in 1968, 6 days before his wedding. He eventually obtained a Degree in Professional Education and began his career as a Pyschological Examiner, which would eventually be called a School Psychologist, for the Meriden, CT School System. He tested and counseled children in the Elementary, Middle and High Schools. He loved his job, and he felt so rewarded to be working with the children and his colleagues. He made many friends throughout the 31 years there. After retirement, Brian began searching through tag sales for items of historical significance. Using his intelligence and perseverance, he would research its history and learn so much. He was an unbelievable source of knowledge about almost anything, and his friends, family and fellow tag sale enthusiasts would pick his brain constantly. He enjoyed doing this right up to the end. His children's marriages and the grandchildren that followed were a constant source of joy, and he was so proud of all of them. Many occasions would find Opa laughing and playing with his grandchildren, reading to them, and teasing them as much as possible. He missed them so much when not with them and would call just to hear their voices. Brian is survived by his loving wife, Dale, his children, Jason (Rebecca) of Evanston, IL and Deanna (Keith) Kessinger of Groton; 3 wonderful grandchildren, Celia and Eden Osborn and Julian Royce Kessinger; his brother Ron (Marge) Osborn of Brea, CA; 8 nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews and many beloved cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his beloved grandparents, Julius and Rosa Grajewski, his father, Edwin Osborn, his sisters Melinda Osborn and Rita Zohar and his Uncle Rolf Grayson. Services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, at Congregation B'nai Tikvoh-Sholom, 180 Still Rd. Bloomfield, CT at 1pm, led by Rabbi Debra Cantor. Following the service, interment will be at Congregation B'nai Sholom Cemetery, Jordan Lane, Wethersfield, CT. The Meal of Consolation will be at the Osborn Residence. Shiva will be held on Tuesday, June 18 and Wednesday, June 19 from 6:30-8:30 with minyans at 7pm. at the Osborn residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or to Congregation B'nai Tikvoh-Sholom, 180 Still Rd, Bloomfield, CT 06002. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hebrew Funeral Association. Thank you to the wonderful nurses, doctors and staff at CB2 at Hartford Hospital for the compassionate and loving care. It's hard to lose someone who you would want to spend 50 more years with, but there is tremendous gratitude for the charmed life that we lived and for all the joy, laughter and love that we created together and enjoyed with so many. I am so proud to have been Brian's soulmate. NEWINGTON Published in The Hartford Courant on June 17, 2019