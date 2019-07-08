Brian James Mahoney, 63, of Glastonbury CT, passed away on Friday July 6, 2019, after a long and courageous battle against cancer. He was born in Bolton on December 20th, 1955 to James and Viola Mahoney (Nelson) before moving to South Windsor in 1958. He was a 1973 graduate of South Windsor High School (Go Bobcats!) and a 1977 graduate of the University of Hartford. Brian was predeceased by both of his parents as well as his older brother Dennis. He is survived by his sister, Carol and her husband Tom McDermott of Victor NY, his brother Neal and his wife Mary (Cox) of Old Saybrook CT and his sister Nancy Nodden of South Windsor CT as well as 10 nieces and nephews and 2 step-nephews who loved their "Uncle Brian". One of his greatest passions was playing golf. Every chance he got, he could be found on the links, even traveling to Ireland with his "team" for their own version of the Ryder Cup and then reciprocating with their opponents here in the states. He was a longtime member of Manchester Country Club where he was a regular fixture and made many longtime friends. He excelled at baseball as a young man playing through high school and also at the college level. He was an avid skier and a beach lover, spending many vacations on Martha's Vineyard or in the Caribbean. Brian enjoyed a long and successful career in the paper industry with Lindenmeyr Munroe and other well known distributors that spanned over 35 years before retiring in 2016. Our family would like to thank Dr. Todd Alekshun and the staff of Starling Physicians for treating Brian throughout his battle with cancer. We would also like to thank The Hartford Healthcare Infusion Center of Wethersfield as well as the doctors and staff of the Hartford Healthcare Conklin Building 2nd floor for the kind and sensitive care they provided to Brian. Calling hours will be held on Thursday July 11th from 4-7pm at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday July 12th at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow in Wapping Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002 or The . (www.cancer.org/involved/donate.com). Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences and guest book. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 8, 2019