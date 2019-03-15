Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-7116
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian McMahon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian P. McMahon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brian P. McMahon Obituary
Brian Peter McMahon, 65, of Millersburg, OH, formerly of Burlington, passed on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Brian was born in Southington, CT on August 25, 1953 the son of the late James and Joan (Duhaime) McMahon. He graduated from Louis S. Mills High School in 1971 and attended Tunxis Community College. Brian was a ptoud U.S. Army veteran and served during the Vietnam War. He had worked many odd jobs over the years including at Roberts Dairy Farm. Brian loved music and was a member of St. Gregory the Great Church, Bristol. He was an advocate and volunteer for many chapters and at the VA Hospital in West Haven for several years. He leaves his siblings, Joanie McAuliffe (Kevin) of Port Clinton, OH, Maureen Thompson (Richard) of Bonifay, FL and Matthew McMahon of Litchfield, CT; nieces and nephews Brandon Badal-Kavsi, Patrick McAuliffe, Meghan and Michelle McMahon and Julia Ranzenberger. He was predeceased by his brothers Gregory and Martin McMahon. Services in Connecticut will be held at a time and date to be announced. The O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville is assisting the family with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to LARC Residential Services Program, 314 Main St., Torrington, CT 06790. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Brian's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.

logo

Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now