Brian Peter McMahon, 65, of Millersburg, OH, formerly of Burlington, passed on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Brian was born in Southington, CT on August 25, 1953 the son of the late James and Joan (Duhaime) McMahon. He graduated from Louis S. Mills High School in 1971 and attended Tunxis Community College. Brian was a ptoud U.S. Army veteran and served during the Vietnam War. He had worked many odd jobs over the years including at Roberts Dairy Farm. Brian loved music and was a member of St. Gregory the Great Church, Bristol. He was an advocate and volunteer for many chapters and at the VA Hospital in West Haven for several years. He leaves his siblings, Joanie McAuliffe (Kevin) of Port Clinton, OH, Maureen Thompson (Richard) of Bonifay, FL and Matthew McMahon of Litchfield, CT; nieces and nephews Brandon Badal-Kavsi, Patrick McAuliffe, Meghan and Michelle McMahon and Julia Ranzenberger. He was predeceased by his brothers Gregory and Martin McMahon. Services in Connecticut will be held at a time and date to be announced. The O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville is assisting the family with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to LARC Residential Services Program, 314 Main St., Torrington, CT 06790. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Brian's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.





