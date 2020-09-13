Brian W. Collins, 70, Panama City Beach, FL, died peacefully at his home on August 12, 2020. Born in Hartford, the son of the late William and Lillian (Kearns) Collins, he was raised in West Hartford and graduated from Hall High School in 1968. He proudly served in the US Navy from 1968-1972. He was stationed on Pearl Harbor aboard the USS Epperson and his service included several tours in Vietnam. In the 90s, Brian relocated to the Florida panhandle making several dear friends and enjoyed his many years there while keeping his family up to date with long, well written emails. In the last several years he battled several health issues and especially appreciated the friendship and support of his neighbor Joe Johnson, as did his family. Brian is survived by two brothers, Bruce Collins and his wife Jeanette of Farmington, Brad Collins and his wife Bonnie of West Hartford; seven nieces and nephews; and his canine companion, Bandit. He was predeceased by his brother Donald (Burke) Collins. Funeral services are private. Donations in Brian's memory may be made to the VA Connecticut Fisher House - making a difference in the lives of veterans when they need help the most. Make payable to: "VA CT Healthcare System", Fisher House, (135F) Attn: Amanda Salthouse, 950 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT 06516. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com