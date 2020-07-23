1/2
Brien James Gaffney
1961 - 2020
Brien James Gaffney of Middletown, CT, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the age of fifty-nine after a short illness. He was born on January 27, 1961, in New Britain, CT. Brien was the son of Fayne Gaffney of Kensington, and the late James C. Gaffney. He leaves behind his longstanding significant other, Deborah Graham of Middletown, along with his siblings: Patricia Clair (Terence) of Franklin, TN; Cheryl Gaffney of Kensington; Jamie Dorsey (Jeffrey) of Sudbury, MA; and James Gaffney (Leslie Pajor) of Kensington along with his nephews Brendan Clair, Tucker Clair, and Austin Dorsey, and niece Taylor Dorsey. His sister, Erin Gaffney Clemens, predeceased him. Brien leaves behind many loving relatives and untold friends as well as his beloved dog Sadie. Brien was a graduate of Berlin High School. He was a US Veteran who proudly served his country in the US Army. He enjoyed working at Lowe's for the past thirteen years, most recently in the Plainville, CT store, as a Department Supervisor and Pro Services Specialist. Brien loved Debbie, his friends, and family very much. He would give you the "shirt off his back" so to speak and was always ready to lend his time and talents to those in need. Brien's favorite pastimes were spending time at his "secret" fishing holes and perfecting the art of beekeeping. Many lucky recipients cherished a jar of his homegrown honey. Brien will always be remembered for his quick wit, his brave spirit, and his giving heart. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul's Church in Kensington, CT on Monday, July 27th at 11:30 AM. In order to adhere to continued COVID 19 mandates, the wearing of masks, six feet of social distancing and a maximum of 100 church guests will be required. For those who cannot attend, the funeral will be live streamed at stpaulkensington.org, click on "Live Stream". A private burial will be at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, CT. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home in Berlin is handling the arrangements for the family. A gathering to celebrate Brien's life will be scheduled at a future date when friends and family are able to gather. Because of his love for animals, donations in Brien's memory may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society at give.cthumane.org Please share a memory of Brien with the family in the online guestbook at www.ericksonhansenberlin.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Paul's Church
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin
111 Chamberlain Highway
Kensington, CT 06037-1920
(860) 223-0981
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
I want to send my sincerest thoughts and prayers to the entire Gaffney family. May your beautiful memories of Brien bring you some comfort.
Jill Parsons Brandt
Friend
July 23, 2020
To the Gaffney family and friends. Brien was such a dynamic individual and was always full of life. Learning of his passing was difficult to hear. I hope he and Erin are together now so he can watch over her. Our sincere condolences to all who knew and loved him. He will be dearly missed by many. You have another angel watching over you now. Although we cannot be with you, know you are in our hearts.

Jim and Shari McHale
Shari McHale
Friend
July 23, 2020
My friendship with Brien started when we were high school kids that would converge upon the Turner resident. He was the funniest person I’ve ever known, keeping everyone’s spirits up with comic routines and reminding us all not to take life so seriously. Always willing to start a new adventure, be it joining the Army and going off Germany, opening day of trout season (Turtle get the net), moving to St. Croix, establishing B&G Products, going to numerous concerts where he would purchase blocks of tickets so we could all attend or Friday nights at Stafford Speedway. Many of us joined him on these adventures over the years where enduring friendships were forged and remained throughout his life. And no matter how much time had passed between encounters, sometimes years, we would begin another adventure together again like it was just yesterday.

Though his condition and end came quickly, it did not affect his ability to keep a positive and comic disposition. Brien was an exceptional and brave individual, a dear friend whose passing will be profoundly painful for a very long time.
Dave Carbo
Friend
July 23, 2020
Deepest Sympathy and prayers to the Gaffney Family. I know he will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
Ken Lavoie
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Cherie and the Gaffney family.
Rebecca Charamut Cass
Rebecca
July 22, 2020
Brien, some of my earliest memories were when my family moved to CT and we would come to visit your family in Kensington. We'd wrestle, go to the pool, and have fun talking to Grandma. You were a day older than me, which led to our decades-long inside joke: You'd smile and say, "I'm still older than you," and I'd reply, "I'm still taller than you." I'd always seek you out at family gatherings, and we'd always get each other laughing. Thanks for being such a great guy and a wonderful cousin. God bless you, Brien. I'll miss you always.
Steve O'Brien
Family
July 22, 2020
It was an lively adventure growing up with Brien. He will be fondly remembered. No matter how much time passed on with life. When we saw each other its as though no time had passed. I Will miss those random meetings. But you & your family live forever in my heart. Fly on Brien until we meet again.
Marie Aparo
Friend
July 22, 2020
Brien will be missed he was a great worker at Lowe's in Plainville always happy inhibitor good time whatever you did
Carlo Zovich
Friend
July 22, 2020
Brien was a legend and his legacy will live forever. My deepest sympathy and condolences to the family.
Bryan Baclaskii
Friend
