Brien James Gaffney of Middletown, CT, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the age of fifty-nine after a short illness. He was born on January 27, 1961, in New Britain, CT. Brien was the son of Fayne Gaffney of Kensington, and the late James C. Gaffney. He leaves behind his longstanding significant other, Deborah Graham of Middletown, along with his siblings: Patricia Clair (Terence) of Franklin, TN; Cheryl Gaffney of Kensington; Jamie Dorsey (Jeffrey) of Sudbury, MA; and James Gaffney (Leslie Pajor) of Kensington along with his nephews Brendan Clair, Tucker Clair, and Austin Dorsey, and niece Taylor Dorsey. His sister, Erin Gaffney Clemens, predeceased him. Brien leaves behind many loving relatives and untold friends as well as his beloved dog Sadie. Brien was a graduate of Berlin High School. He was a US Veteran who proudly served his country in the US Army. He enjoyed working at Lowe's for the past thirteen years, most recently in the Plainville, CT store, as a Department Supervisor and Pro Services Specialist. Brien loved Debbie, his friends, and family very much. He would give you the "shirt off his back" so to speak and was always ready to lend his time and talents to those in need. Brien's favorite pastimes were spending time at his "secret" fishing holes and perfecting the art of beekeeping. Many lucky recipients cherished a jar of his homegrown honey. Brien will always be remembered for his quick wit, his brave spirit, and his giving heart. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul's Church in Kensington, CT on Monday, July 27th at 11:30 AM. In order to adhere to continued COVID 19 mandates, the wearing of masks, six feet of social distancing and a maximum of 100 church guests will be required. For those who cannot attend, the funeral will be live streamed at stpaulkensington.org
, click on "Live Stream". A private burial will be at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, CT. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home in Berlin is handling the arrangements for the family. A gathering to celebrate Brien's life will be scheduled at a future date when friends and family are able to gather. Because of his love for animals, donations in Brien's memory may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society at give.cthumane.org
