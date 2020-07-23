My friendship with Brien started when we were high school kids that would converge upon the Turner resident. He was the funniest person I’ve ever known, keeping everyone’s spirits up with comic routines and reminding us all not to take life so seriously. Always willing to start a new adventure, be it joining the Army and going off Germany, opening day of trout season (Turtle get the net), moving to St. Croix, establishing B&G Products, going to numerous concerts where he would purchase blocks of tickets so we could all attend or Friday nights at Stafford Speedway. Many of us joined him on these adventures over the years where enduring friendships were forged and remained throughout his life. And no matter how much time had passed between encounters, sometimes years, we would begin another adventure together again like it was just yesterday.



Though his condition and end came quickly, it did not affect his ability to keep a positive and comic disposition. Brien was an exceptional and brave individual, a dear friend whose passing will be profoundly painful for a very long time.



Dave Carbo

Friend