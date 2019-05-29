Home

Bronislaw Dabkowski Obituary
Bronislaw (Ben ) Dabkowski of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully at his home on May 27. He leaves his daughter, Lynda Coole of Avon, his daughter-in law Kathleen Dabkowski of Shelton, his sister Jean Savage of San Marcos, California, three grandchildren, Alex Coole of Morgan Hill, California, Kendra Coole of Shaver Lake, California and Lauren Donahue of South Windsor. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years, Rose and his son Robert Dabkowski. He led a long and productive life with most of his 100 years being very active. He took great pride in his career of 40+ years at Hartford Special Machinery Co. After retirement, he was never idle and one of his greatest joys was to help out others, friends, family, neighbors with whatever they needed. He loved driving everywhere with his wife and family exploring the US and traveling around the world. His greatest passion was carpentry and creating all nature of furniture, replicas, boats and many other collectibles. If something needed a special part he would craft it. He was a communicant of SS Cyril and Methodius Church in Hartford and a member of their Men's Club into his mid-90's. Burial and services will be private. Funeral services have been entrusted to D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 29, 2019
