Bronislaw Hanchuk, beloved husband of Teklia, passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on Friday, September 11, 2020 at their home in South Windsor, Connecticut. He was born to Hilary and Franciska Hanchuk in Bohutyn, Ukraine. Bronislaw is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Teklia, three devoted children: Martha and her husband Roman of Vernon, CT, Donna and her husband Ted of South Windsor, CT, and Mark and his wife Christine of South Windsor, CT, seven grandchildren: Christine and fiancé Francis, Andrew, Michael, Katie, Julia, Anna, Maria, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Walter and Gregory. During World War II, at the age of 16, he was taken from his home in Bohutyn, Ukraine and sent to Germany as a forced laborer. After the war, he immigrated to America and was honored to become an American citizen. He married Teklia and settled in Hartford, Connecticut before building his home in South Windsor, Connecticut in 1970. Bronislaw was proud of his education, having graduated from Hartford High School, and worked as a machinist and toolmaker at The Merrow Machine Company, retiring after 38 years. Bronislaw was an active member of St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church and a life-time member of the Ukrainian National Home in Hartford, Connecticut. Bronislaw will be remembered as a loving, devoted husband and caring family patriarch. He enjoyed sharing stories of the past with family and friends and was proud to have learned five languages over his life's journey. He made friends with those he met, whether it was walking at Nevers Road Park, the local mall, or social gatherings at the Ukrainian National Home. Bronislaw instilled a strong focus on learning about Ukrainian heritage and seeking higher education in his children and grandchildren. He loved his dogs and feeding birds at his home, especially cardinals, which he fondly referred to as Peter. His straight-forward "tell it like it is" commentary and wit will truly be missed. The family is deeply saddened by the loss but know Bronislaw led a long, happy and fulfilling life with a peaceful death surrounded by loved ones. In the weeks prior to his passing, he was constantly surrounded by family. We would like to thank the following organizations for their care, comfort and support: Visiting Nurse and Health Services of CT, Always Best Care and A Caring Hand. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, September 15th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a Panachyda service at 7:00 p.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. For on-line condolences and social distancing guidelines please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 16th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 135 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford, CT 06114. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery, Glastonbury. Donations in Bronislaw's memory may be made to St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church (see address above) or The Alzheimer's Association
- CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd. Suit 4B, Southington, CT 06489.