Services New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home 444 Farmington Ave New Britain , CT 06053 (860) 229-0444

Obituary Condolences Flowers Bronislaw "Ben" Jakubowski, 93, beloved husband of Marie (Bellantuono) Jakubowski for 70 years, of Kensington Connecticut, passed away on Valentine's Day February 14, 2019 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain after a long illness. He was born in New Britain on New Year's Day 1926 to the late Izidor and Patrina (Swetko) Jakubowski and grew up on Grove St in the shadows of Sacred Heart Church. Ben went to Sacred Heart K-9 School and briefly attended New Britain High School before leaving to enlist in the United States Navy during World War II. He proudly served his tour of duty as a CB in the Phillipines until the war ended. He was awarded an Honorary Diploma from New Britain High School In 2012 to acknowledge his service to his country. Upon returning from the war, he settled in New Britain where he was married and raised his family. Ben briefly served as a Supernumerary in the New Britain Police Department before becoming a Machinist and proud member of Local 133 at the Fafnir Bearing Company. He retired from Fafnir in 1983. He resided in New Britain, Kensington and Margate Florida during his lifetime. Ben was a parishioner of St Paul's Church in Kensington and previously a member of St Ann's Church in New Britain. He coached Little League Baseball in the Fagan League in New Britain in the early years of that league. Baseball, and especially Little League Baseball, became his passion as he followed the Little League World Series in Bristol and on TV into his 90's. He was a fan of the New York Yankees and Notre Dame football. He and his wife were avid Square Dancers with the Bucks and Dos and musical performers in local shows in Florida. He loved to dance, swim and fix things. But most of all, he loved his family and spending time together, especially on Christmas Eve, where he would sing Polish songs and carry on the traditions of the Wigilia. He leaves a legacy that will be carried on for generations. In addition to his wife of 70 years Marie, Ben is survived by his son Dennis and his wife Nancy of Wallingford, his son Ronald and his wife Aurora of New Britain, and his daughter Mary-Jane Lam and her husband Gary of Burlington; six grandchildren and spouses – Benjamin and Stacey , Jason and Sarah, Nicholas and Connie, and Sarah Jakubowski; Michael and Keri, and Jonathan and Jennifer Lam. In addition Ben leaves nine great-grandchildren: Alex, Maddie, Katie, Kevin, Elizabeth, Nathan, Emma, Joey and Nora and a Baby Lam coming this Spring. He also leaves many special nieces, nephews and in-laws. He was predeceased by his brothers John and Stan. Funeral services will be held on Saturday February 23, 2019 at 9:00 am from the New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home 444 Farmington Ave. New Britain followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St Paul's Catholic Church 461 Alling St. Kensington. Military Honors will be accorded Mr. Jakubowski at the church after the church Service. Visitation will be on Friday February 22nd from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. The family would like to acknowledge the outstanding work of the Hospital of Central Connecticut, the Hospital for Special Care and the VNA of Berlin for giving Ben almost six more years to be with his beloved wife and family.





