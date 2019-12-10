Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
8:30 AM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Liturgy
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
SS Cyril and Methodius Church
55 Charter Oak Ave
Hartford, CT
Bronislawa Lesinski


1930 - 2019
Bronislawa Lesinski Obituary
Bronislawa "Bernice" Lesinski, 89, of West Hartford, died peacefully on Sunday, December 8, after a period of declining health at the end of a long and meaningful life. She was born in Lipniki, Poland on September 6, 1930 to Teofil and Mary (Popielarczyk) Kowalczyk. She came to the United States at age 16. In May 1951, she married Kazimierz Lesinski. Kaz and Bernice raised three boys, Richard, Henry and Stanley in West Hartford. They owned Acadia Restaurant in Manchester where she cooked her famous Veal Parmesan. She also worked at Cedarcrest Hospital and UCONN Health Center. One of her joys during retirement was swimming at Cornerstone Pool where she made many swim buddies. She was a lifelong member of SS Cyril and Methodious Church where she was active in the Ladies Guild. She was predeceased by son Stanley, a brother Stanley and sisters Stephanie and Irene. She is survived by son Richard and his wife Deborah Watkins of New Hartford, CT, son Henry and his wife Elizabeth of Brooklyn, NY. She also leaves behind three grandchildren: Emily Lesinski, Therese Lesinski, Darius Lesinski and his wife Sanaz, two great granddaughters: Madison and Faith Camacho. A time of visitation will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Avenue, Newington. Funeral services will begin Friday, December 13, 2019 at 8:30AM from the funeral home followed by her Funeral Liturgy at 10:00 AM in SS Cyril and Methodius Church. Interment will follow the Mass at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield. Memorial donations may be made to SS Cyril and Methodius Church, 55 Charter Oak Ave, Hartford, CT 06106. To share a memory or words of comfort with Bernice's family, please visit us online at www.newingtonmemorial.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 10, 2019
