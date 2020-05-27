Bruce Alan Ricker, 81, of Higganum, beloved husband of Carol (Conger) Ricker, passed away at his home after a long courageous battle with cancer on May 21, 2020. He was born in Norwood, MA to Irwin and Ruby (Walters) Ricker. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers Irwin, Jr., Robert and his sister Marilyn Ricker. Bruce was a 1956 graduate of Hamden High School. He enlisted in the U. S. Coast Guard in September 1958 and continued in the reserves for 31 years retiring as Sr. Chief Petty Officer in 1989. Bruce joined Higganum Congregational Church in 1974 and served on many boards and committees including treasurer for 29 years. Bruce began his banking career in 1965 with City Savings Bank in Middletown who merged with Farmers & Mechanics Savings Bank and finally Citizens Bank where he retired as Sr. Vice President in 1994. He then worked for Essex Savings Bank as Executive Vice President in charge of lending before retiring in 2002. Bruce attended The Connecticut School of Savings Banking at the University of Hartford, Graduate School of Savings Banking at Brown University and Management Development Program at the University of Massachusetts. Bruce was active in the community and served on the Haddam Ambulance board for many years and participated in the planning and construction of the ambulance building (the barn). He served on the Brainerd Library board as treasurer for many years and was instrumental in the building of the new addition. He was a 40-year member of the Middletown Rotary Club serving as President 1986 – 1987, treasurer for many years, and was named Rotarian of the Year 2009 – 2010. He received the distinguished Paul Harris Fellow award. He was also a member of Haddam Club 60, serving on the scholarship committee, and member and treasurer of MILE. In addition to his wife of 59 years, Bruce is survived by his daughters, Karen Hunt of Cromwell and Cathy Lipski of Harmony, NC; five grandchildren, Jesse Ricker and fiancée Jessica Gribko of Higganum, Jason Aresco of Middletown, Karli Aresco of Naugatuck, Ryan and Tyler Lipski of Harmony, NC; two great-grand daughters, Juliana and April Ricker. Bruce took pleasure in repairing and showing antique cars and won various awards and honorable mentions. For the past 37 years, Bruce and Carol enjoyed spending summers at their camp in Bath, NH. They also traveled extensively across the U. S. after his retirement. Due to current conditions, funeral services and burial are private. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Those who wish, may send memorial donations to Higganum Congregational Church Memorial Fund, 23 Parsonage Road, Higganum, CT 06441 or the charity of their choice. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 27, 2020.