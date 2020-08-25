Bruce Bill

Hamilton B. Bill, Jr., 82, of Deep River, died August 2 after a brief illness. Bruce was born on September 14, 1937 in Deep River, Connecticut, the son of Hamilton and Dorothy (Saunders) Bill. He was employed by Plax, Monsanto, and Silgan before his retirement. Bruce is survived by his brother Melville of Deep River, his niece Kathleen Bill of Deep River, and four adopted children Cheryl, Gerald, Timothy, and Robert Lyons. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store