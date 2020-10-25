Bruce Bowden Clawson, of Canton, Connecticut, passed away on October 22 after an extended illness. Bruce was born in Portland, Maine, on August 1, 1940. When Bruce was a young boy, the family moved to Naples, Maine, and started the Naples Lobster Pound. He loved sports and played baseball, basketball, and football. Bruce went to the University of Maine and graduated in 1963. During summers, Bruce worked at the Chute Homestead in Naples, where he met the love of his life, Dottie Meissner. After graduating from the University of Maine, Bruce married Dottie and they moved to Connecticut. Bruce worked at Hamilton Standard as an aerospace engineer for 40 years, and attended night school in the early years to earn an MSEE from RPI. He had a fabulous career, during the heyday of the space industry, designing guidance systems for the Saturn, Apollo, Space Shuttle, and other missions. Bruce leaves his wife Dottie, of 57 years; his daughter Melanie Gouveia of Marlborough, MA; his daughter Wendy Durette and her husband Joseph of South Windsor, CT; his son Timothy Clawson of Windsor, CT; his grandsons Ethan and Michael Gouveia; and many dear friends and family. Bruce will have a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bruce's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
, Inc. (www.cancer.org
; 111 Founders Plaza, Suite 200, East Hartford, CT 06108), or the American Diabetes Association
(www.diabetes.org
; 260 Cochituate Road, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701). Please visit Bruce's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
to share stories, pictures, and favorite Bruce-isms!