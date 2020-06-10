Bruce Carlson Elllefsen, 62, of Berlin, husband of Rosemary Ellefsen, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 8, 2020 at home. Born in Bristol on November 18, 1957, he was the son of the late Marvin and Gladys (Carlson) Ellefsen. Bruce was a former resident of Bristol, CT, before moving to Berlin in 1984. He was a 1975 graduate of Bristol Eastern High School and a member of the school's marching band and soccer team. Bruce graduated from the University of Rhode Island, where he received BS degrees in both finance and insurance. While at URI, Bruce became a member of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity and rowed for the crew team. In 1987, he received his MBA from the University of Hartford. After 33 years of service, Bruce retired from the State of Connecticut's Department of Education, where he held the position of Chief Fiscal Officer. As a member of the Boy Scouts of America, Bruce earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He loved the outdoors and the ocean and was an avid fisherman and hiker, especially when spending time at his house in Rhode Island. In his earlier years, he coached youth basketball and baseball. Surviving are his wife, Rosemary (Pescatello) Ellefsen, a son, Steven Ellefsen; a daughter, Lauren Hilliker and her husband Kiel of Higganum, CT; a brother, Karl Ellefsen and his wife Lisa of Lakewood, CO; his brother-in-law, Fr. Joseph Pescatello of RI; and many cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Marion (Cillino) Pescatello. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 12 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's, 111 Chamberlain Hwy, Kensington/Berlin. Calling hours are Friday morning, from 10:30 AM to 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Friendship Service Center of New Britain, PO Box 1896, New Britain, CT 06050 or Friends of Berlin Animal Control, PO Box 1, Kensington, CT 06037. Please share a memory of Bruce with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 10, 2020.