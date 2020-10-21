1/1
Bruce D. Jefferson
Bruce D. Jefferson, 63, of East Windsor, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Born in Hartford, son of the late Jerry McNair, Sr. and Carol Y. Jefferson-Ray, he was raised in Hartford. His passion for music led him to organ and piano for several Hartford area churches for over 40 years. He leaves a son, Prentice L. Loftly of Hartford; three brothers, Michael E. Ray and Jerry McNair, Jr. both of Hartford, and Steven McNair of Norwich; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his stepfather, Charles Ray; a sister, Cheryl Jefferson; an uncle, George Jefferson; and an aunt, Grace Holmes. His family will receive friends on Thursday, October 22, 10-11 a.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 11 a.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. A private graveside service will be held at the CT State Veterans Cemetery. For online condolences and to view the service live or after, Thursday, October 22nd at 11 a.m., please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The Lodge Community Chapel
OCT
22
Service
11:00 AM
The Lodge Community Chapel
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Deloris Campbell
Friend
