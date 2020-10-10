Bruce F. Wiley passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the age of 79. He was born March 16, 1941 in Buffalo, New York., to Evelyn (Ziebarth), and Stuart Fath. Stuart passed away just a year later, and Evelyn married John Wiley in 1946. John adopted Bruce in 1947. Bruce's early years were spent in Buffalo, Delmar, and Albany NY, and West Hartford CT, where he graduated from Conard High School in 1958. He received his B.A. in English Literature in 1962 from The University of Connecticut, and graduated with a junior officer's commission via the US Air Force ROTC program. His service concluded in 1965. Bruce returned to CT, and in the late 1960s met Lynne Palmer. They married in 1970. The young couple, seeking a fresh start to a new life together, headed west, landing in Moscow ID, where Bruce studied forestry. In 1972, they welcomed baby Olivia into the household. Eventually, they felt the tug eastward to be back near their families and moved briefly to CT, where the growing family welcomed second child Sarah, in 1974. With toddler and infant in tow, they settled in Ferrisburg, VT. Bruce began a long tenure with Simmonds Precision, while Lynne worked hard at home. The years in VT saw Bruce and Lynne go their separate ways, as the children graduated from high school. Bruce left Simmonds, and while briefly pursuing a second career in nursing, met Sharon King. They married, and moved to Wyoming in 1996. After a brief stint working at the Jackson airport, Bruce became the proud owner and proprietor of Unc's Boot Shop in Jackson. Bruce's marriage ended, and ultimately, he sold Unc's and moved back east He settled in Union CT to enjoy retirement. He was an active member of The Congregational Church of Union, helping with events, and singing bass in the choir. He also involved himself in the life of the community, including a stint portraying Teddy Roosevelt at Union's Old Home Days, and acted in local theater in Ibsen's An Enemy Of The People. Bruce enjoyed a variety of interests, including history, sports, and politics. Bruce is survivied by children Olivia (VT), and Sarah (NC), brother John W Wiley (IA), and sister Susan Wiley (CT). A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Union, 976 Buckley Highway, Union CT; for those unable to attend, a video of the service will be posted at the Rev. Timothy Gilbert's Youtube channel, and on the Facebook page of The Congregational Church Of Union. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans
, 877-426-2838, or the St. Labre Indian School, 112 St Labre Campus Dr, Ashland MT 59004, or to the Congregational Church of Union.