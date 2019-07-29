Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Dix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce G. Dix

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce G. Dix, 75, of West Hartford, CT passed away peacefully at St. Francis Hospital on his 37th wedding anniversary, July 24, 2019. He was born in Meriden, CT to the late Earl and Alice Dix. He is survived by his beloved wife, Janice Keegan Dix and his beloved children, Kelly Impsen and Doug Impsen of Troutman, NC; Kristie Katkavich of Holland, MA; and Brittany Dix and Mike Christiana of Granby, CT. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 30th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Ave, West Hartford. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, July 31st at 11:00 AM in Fairview Cemetery, Whitman Ave., West Hartford. An extended obituary and online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Molloy Funeral Home
Download Now