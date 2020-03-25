|
|
It is with heavy hearts we share the passing of our beloved brother and uncle, Bruce Ira Goldenberg, of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of West Hartford, CT, on March 19, 2020. Born in Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late Irwin and Sylvia Goldenberg. He is survived by his brother, Scott Goldenberg; his two nephews: Gregory Goldenberg and his wife, Julietta, and David Goldenberg; and his two nieces: Sabrina Goldenberg and her husband, Ken, and Grace Treherne and her husband, Bailey; as well as six great-nieces and nephews. Bruce obtained his Bachelor of Arts from Fairleigh Dickinson University and lived most of his life in West Hartford, CT, serving as Vice President of Nassau Furniture Company until his retirement in 2014. Throughout his life, Bruce appreciated sports; and rooted for all the New England sports teams, especially the men's and women's UConn Huskies. He was a member of his high school and college swim teams, and was an avid bowler, enjoying a weekly league. His overarching passion, however, was reserved for golf. He was a member of Cliffside Country Club and, later, Tower Ridge. He played all his life, and often spoke of the fun times he had with golf buddies and family members who shared his passion for the game. He was a faithful, beloved family member, well-known for his jokes, teasing, lengthy stories, and generosity. He will be greatly missed. A private service was held graveside on Tuesday, March 24th. Rabbi James Rosen officiated. Arrangements were entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford. Please share memories and condolences with Bruce's family online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 25, 2020