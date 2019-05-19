Bruce Ian MacKinnon, 66, of Marlborough, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of E. Lee Murphy, DVM. Born in Hanover, New Hampshire, Bruce was the son of Dr. Ian MacKinnon and Mary Jane (Shortlidge) and moved with his family to West Hartford in 1955. In 1959, when Bruce was seven, his mother died. His father remarried Rosamond "Roz" Peloquin who adopted and raised Bruce and siblings. Bruce attended Hall High School junior prom with Lee in 1969 and graduated Class of 1970. He went on to graduate from Gettysburg College and earn a Master's Degree in Entomology from Rutgers University. In 1976, Bruce and Lee were married. Bruce worked in biomedical research for most of his career but most recently worked with his wife in a house call veterinary practice. Bruce was very involved with rescue animals and had several dogs and cats at home. He had an ongoing interest in insects and field biology and enjoyed outdoor pursuits. In addition to Lee, Bruce is survived by five brothers and sisters, Peter MacKinnon of South Carolina, David MacKinnon of Virginia, Katherine MacKinnon of New York, Carol Miller and her husband Jeff of New Hampshire, and Gordon MacKinnon of Wethersfield. He also leaves two nephews and two nieces and large extend family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.A memorial service is to be arranged for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ron Foley Foundation (for pancreatic cancer) or the Connecticut Humane Society. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 19, 2019