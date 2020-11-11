Bruce was our dear brother in law living in the States. We used to celebrate American Thanksgiving for many years at your house with Diane, your wife. We had so much fun hanging out with you, like going to the resto or to the casino. You were a good guy and we will always remember you. Jacques, my two daughters and myself will miss you a lot. We will always remember you. Our thoughts are with Diane, my sister and Bruce junior.

From: Jacques, France, Véronique and Marilyn Albert

