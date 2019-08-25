Home

Bruce Joseph Rataic


1964 - 2019
Bruce Joseph Rataic Obituary
SOUTHBURY - Bruce Joseph Rataic, 55, died Monday, August 19, 2019, at Waterbury hospital. He was born in Hartford on July 12, 1964, to Lorraine (Laing) Rataic Makara and the late Francis "Frank" Rataic. In December 1976 he moved to the Southbury Training School from the Mansfield Training School where he had been since March 1972. Prior to that, in 1968 he was admitted to the Oak Hill School for the Blind in Hartford. Bruce had a nice relationship with his caregivers, teachers and medical staff. Bruce was predeceased by his father and his sisters Claudia and Elizabeth. In addition to his mother, Mr. Rataic is survived by his brother Gregory Rataic of East Hartford; his sister Susan Beckers of Stella, NC; his sister Maureen Rataic of Maysville, NC and brother David Rataic of Manchester, as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family members. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carpino Funeral Home of Southbury. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service that will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, August, 27, 2019 at St. Mary's Cemetery in East Hartford. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 25, 2019
