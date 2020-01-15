Home

Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Bruce L. Voisine


1955 - 2020
Bruce L. Voisine Obituary
Bruce L. Voisine, 64 of Southington, passed away on Sunday January 12, 2020 at Apple Rehab in Plainville. Bruce was born on March 11, 1055 in Hartford and was the son of Leon and Mary (Muszynski) Voisine. Funeral Services will be held Friday, Jan. 17 1 p.m., at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Visitation will be from 12 noon until the time of the service. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 15, 2020
