Bruce M. Gorman, 69, of Wethersfield passed peacefully Saturday night, September 5, 2020 at home, with his daughter Lucy and son-in-law Zachary by his side. Many in town will remember him as "Mr. Bruce" the bus driver. Bruce drove a school bus for the past 15 years for Double A, Durham School Services and most recently Autumn Transportation, and became a trusted favorite among the kids and families in Wethersfield. A full Obituary will be available at the service. On Sat. September 19, 2020 an open calling hour will be held at LifeWay Church at 2172 Berlin Turnpike Newington at 10am-11. Service will begin at 11am. Should you wish to make a contribution in Bruce's memory, we ask that contributions be made to LifeWay Church at 2172 Berlin Turnpike, Newington CT 06111



