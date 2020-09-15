1/1
Bruce M. Gorman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce M. Gorman, 69, of Wethersfield passed peacefully Saturday night, September 5, 2020 at home, with his daughter Lucy and son-in-law Zachary by his side. Many in town will remember him as "Mr. Bruce" the bus driver. Bruce drove a school bus for the past 15 years for Double A, Durham School Services and most recently Autumn Transportation, and became a trusted favorite among the kids and families in Wethersfield. A full Obituary will be available at the service. On Sat. September 19, 2020 an open calling hour will be held at LifeWay Church at 2172 Berlin Turnpike Newington at 10am-11. Service will begin at 11am. Should you wish to make a contribution in Bruce's memory, we ask that contributions be made to LifeWay Church at 2172 Berlin Turnpike, Newington CT 06111

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
LifeWay Church
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Service
11:00 AM
LifeWay Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 15, 2020
Our sympathy & our prayers for Bruce & family.
God Bless,
the Cusano's
John Cusano
Friend
September 14, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved