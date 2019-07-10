Home

Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Rose Hill Memorial Park
Bruce Nicolini


1951 - 2019
Bruce Nicolini Obituary
Bruce "Nic" Nicolini, 68, of East Hartford, entered into rest on July 7th, 2019. Born in Hartford on July 7th, 1951, he was the son of the late Norma (Warburton) and Bruno Nicolini. Upon his 1970 graduation from A. I. Prince Technical High School, he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard for six years. After serving our country, Bruce was presently employed by RR Donnelley. A member of the Glastonbury Elk's Lodge #2202, Bruce was known to make friends everywhere he went and will be sorely missed. In addition to his parents, Bruce is predeceased by his daughter, Jennifer Sanford. Left to cherish his memory are his brother Andy Nicolini and wife Jane of Enfield, his children Nicole Nicolini-Lucas of Fayetteville, NC, Anthony Nicolini of Manchester, Joseph Lazeren and husband Crail Bench of Austin, TX, his grandchildren Cameron Lucas, Levi Lucas, and his nieces Francesca Nicolini, Caitlyn Nicolini, Kelly Pandolfo. A best friend for 40 years David Goodspeed of Wethersfield, CT. There will be a funeral service on Saturday, July 13th, at 11am in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St, Rocky Hill. Calling hours will take place from 9-11am, just prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park. Please share online condolences, memories or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 10, 2019
