Bruce O'Brien, 72, of Ivoryton passed away peacefully at his home on August 16th, surrounded by his loving wife and children. Bruce was born on July 5, 1948 in Stoneham, MA, later moving to Connecticut. Bruce attended Mount St John School in Deep River and later graduated from Valley Regional High School in 1967. This is where he met his future wife Diane. Bruce was deployed to Vietnam in 1968, with the United States Army. Bruce and Diane were married in 1969. They built their life here in Connecticut, settling in their home in Ivoryton. Bruce was a member of the Essex Fire Dept. for 30 years. He worked at Pratt Read Co. and then found his true calling working full-time, as a recruiter for the CT Army National Guard. Bruce recruited out of armories in Westbrook, Middletown, and New London. He spent countless hours in schools and with families contemplating joining the service. Bruce loved being a recruiter and in 1985 won the Chief's 50th Award for top recruiter in the state of CT. Bruce received many achievements over his 20 years of service: Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Overseas Bars, and 4 bronze service stars. Bruce retired from the Army National Guard due to his battle with Multiple Sclerosis. This was a battle he endured for 39 years. MS took away Bruce's ability to do his job, participate in the fire department, drive and walk. It did not take away his love for life. Even while confined to a wheelchair Bruce's powerful, positive spirit endured. Bruce enjoyed watching NASCAR and the NFL, baseball was reserved for bets with Diane when the Yankees and Red Sox played, as he was a Sox fan. Bruce is predeceased by his parents Fred and Betty O'Brien. He is survived by his loving wife and caregiver of over 50 years, Diane. Also, his children Tina Conlin (Steven) of East Lyme and Bruce O'Brien Jr (Lesley Graham) of Ivoryton. His pride and joy, his triplet grandchildren Allison, Charlie, & Amelia Conlin. He is also survived by his brother Ronald Bornemann (Patricia) of Taunton, MA, Sandra Chadis (John) of Newton, MA, and Craig O'Brien of FL. We would like to thank the West Haven VA and Middlesex Health Hospice Homecare. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the National MS Society or the Essex Veterans Memorial Hall. Bruce will be laid to rest in a private service with military honors at the Veteran's Cemetery in Middletown. To share a memory of Bruce or send a condolence to his family please visit www.rwwfh.com
Arrangements are in the care of the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.