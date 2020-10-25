Bruce S. Garick, beloved husband of Sandra (Nowicki) Garick for 55 Years passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Coventry, Connecticut. He was the oldest son of Stanley and Mary (Senuta) Garick born on June 24, 1942 in Hartford, Connecticut. He was a graduate of Hartford Public High School and he enjoyed being a member of the Class of 1960 HPHS Reunion Committee. He served as president of the Delta XI Fraternity where he made many very special life-long friends…over 60 years… Colin Fleming, John Marchion, Ray Zanotelli, Carl Ghezzi and Lou Mackey. He was a graduate of Eastern Connecticut State University. He was predeceased by his brother Brian Garick and his brother in-law Frank Nowicki. He is survived by his three sisters and four sisters-in-law and their spouses. Valerie and Dr. John Siraco, Diane and Roger Cyr, Cindy and Don Dufour, Andrea Nardi, Elaine and Joseph Camposeo, Kathy and James Clark, and Leah Nowicki. He leaves an extended family of cousins in particular his star… Geraldine Bonfoey. He was an exceptional father and grandfather. He was devoted to his children and their families… his daughter, Kimberly Albuerne and her husband Louis of Virginia and his son Jason Garick Esq. And his wife Cheri of Tennessee. He was a thrilled grandfather to 5 grandchildren… Allison Albuerne, David Albuerne, Griffin Garick, Madison Garick, and Isabella Garick. He loved going to celebrations involving his family including his nieces and nephews Nick and Sheri Camposeo and Leah Camposeo… Thanksgiving. Don and Bethany Dufour… a baby shower for twins… Matthew and Carrie Dufour… a beautiful wedding. He was very proud of his work in the medical field where he sold and maintained products throughout his career that made a difference in a patient's care when they needed help the most. He was a member of the Lions Club and the Power Squadron. He coached Little league baseball and worked with Cub scout groups. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed boating and navigating Coventry lake, the Connecticut River, Long Island Sound and along the Atlantic Coastline. Under the leadership of John Tracy, Bruce served as Vice President of Ski 93 Trips for 20 years. He coordinated the arrangements for ski groups who were destined for the majestic White Mountains of New Hampshire. He was an excellent skier and made certain that his family knew how to ski… The higher the mountains the better. Kimberly and Jason were skiing at the age of three. After working for 40 years in a variety of hospital settings, he saw a desperate need for medical donations. He chose to contribute to the New England Donor Services Program. He will help breast cancer survivors and children with cleft palates. Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, the Memorial Service for Bruce will be held at a later date. Donations in Bruce's memory may be made to the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, D.C. 20090. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
.