Bruce Tournaud, 78, passed peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 after impressing many with his strong will and fighting spirit. Bruce was a gentleman – who despite a lifetime of challenges managed to smile and wind his way into the hearts of his family and staff who became his family. Over the years Bruce was supported by DDS staff, Key Services, Buckingham Community Services, New Seasons and Network, Inc. with each home adjusting to meet his changing needs. Bruce met each transition in life with his quick wit and a twinkle in those big blue eyes. Bruce loved to watch the business of life buzzing around him. He loved to "supervise" projects and tinker with his electronics. As life slowed a bit he loved his remote controlled recliner, classic tv shows and attention – especially from the ladies. Bruce always wanted a few extra bucks in his wallet but didn't want to spend a dime. You could see an idea pop in his head and he would dart off only to return with a mischievous grin offering not a peep of what he was up to. He loved to make plans and cancel at the last minute. He took great joy in watching the reaction to his whimsy and sense of humor. Bruce is survived by his brother Phil and his wife Carole, a sister Agnes, his Guardian Don Barns, his long term friend William Carlson and housemate Floyd Stull. His many staff that supported him over the years and specifically Brenda and Loretta from Marion Drive. He will surely be missed by all who knew him. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 14th, at 11:00 a.m. at East Cemetery Manchester. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. Donations to Network, Inc. formerly New Seasons. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
.