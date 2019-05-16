Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooklawn Funeral Home
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 721-0087
For more information about
Bruce Ouellette
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brooklawn Funeral Home
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Brooklawn Funeral Home
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Ouellette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Vernon Ouellette


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bruce Vernon Ouellette Obituary
Bruce Vernon Ouellette of Wethersfield left this life on Wednesday, May 8. Bruce was the husband for 28 years to Susan (Carpenter) Ouellette and father to Samantha L. and Sydney L. He was born May 23, 1962 to Vernon and Jeanne (Desrocher) Ouellette and grew up in Hartford. Bruce was employed by several auto dealerships and for 16 years at Evolution Aero. Beside his parents, Bruce leaves to mourn him a brother Kevin and a sister Nadine Carrera and a brother-in-law Tony. His passing is mourned by nieces, nephew, in-laws and many friends and relatives. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Hartford Hospital for their compassionate care of Bruce. A Funeral Service will be held on at 11a.m. onThursday, May 16, at the BROOKLAWN Funeral Home 511 Brook St. Rocky Hill. Interment will follow in Village Cemetery, Wethersfield. Family and friends are invited to the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5-7p.m. For online guestbook please visit www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now