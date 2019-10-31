Hartford Courant Obituaries
Bruce Y. Turgeon, 42, of Marlborough, beloved husband of Kerry (Kowalsky) Turgeon and father of Mackenzie Adrien Turgeon, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 24th, 2019. Born in Hartford to Bernard Turgeon and Francine Bellefleur, he was raised in Hebron and has been a resident of Marlborough for the past 11 years. Bruce was a drywall taper his entire life. His work was amazing. Bruce loved the N.Y. Giants and Montreal Canadiens, GO HABS!! He loved four-wheeling, snowmobiling, and spending time with his precious daughter Mackenzie whom he loved more than anything. He taught Mackenzie to ice skate and play hockey. Bruce loved playing hockey, and played for many years. Besides his wife Kerry, and daughter Mackenzie Bruce is survived by his father Benard Turgeon and his wife Cathy; his mother Francine Bellefleur and her husband Henry; his sister, Melanie Turgeon; his wife's parents James and Sandra Kowalsky, his nieces Kristiana Cloutier and Aryanna Turgeon-Medlin and nephew Evan James Cloutier. Bruce was pre-deceased by his grandparents Adrien and Aline (Blais) Turgeon and Alfred and Germaine (Langlois) Cloutier. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 2nd at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd South Windsor. A celebration of life will be held by the family at 5:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 102, 20 American Legion Dr. Manchester. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to the Mackenzie Turgeon Education Fund C/O Liberty Bank, 26 E Hampton Rd Marlborough, CT 06447. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 31, 2019
