Bruna (Bunny) Badon, 88, of Plainville, peacefully passed away on September 30, 2020 at Apple Rehab of Farmington after a brief illness. Born on February 22, 1932, in Chions, Italy, she was a daughter of the late Vittorio and Enrica (Puiatti) Gerardi. Bruna came to America in 1937 and married the love of her life, Francis, in 1952. She was a full time homemaker, raising six children. Bruna was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxillary of Plainville, was an avid reader, and enjoyed puzzles and doing the daily jumble. She was a parishioner of St. Ann Church. Besides her husband, Bruna is survived by her children, Sharon Slisz, Donald Badon (Tamra), Donna Karimian (Masood), David Badon and Elaine Martin; her grandchildren, Candi, Michael and Kevin Slisz (Meredith), Rachel and Dylan Badon, Leila Cancellieri (Marco), Mina Careswell (Josh), Ladan and Saeed Karimian, Steven and James D'Amore and Carolyn Martin; her great-grandchildren, Kevin and Maya Slisz, Matteo and Giulietta Cancellieri, and one expected in November. Bruna also leaves her sister, Olga Stepney (Charles); her brother, Nello Gerardi; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Kathleen D'Amore (Steve). The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Apple Rehab of Farmington for their kind and compassionate care of Bruna. Services are being held at the New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home. Due to the current Covid situation, all services will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com