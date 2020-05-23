Bruno J. Perlini, 97, of Newington, died peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020, after a short illness. He was reunited with his beloved wife of 76 years, Nita (Luchina) Perlini, who died last month. He was the son of the late Louis and Rose (Mossini) Perlini and brother of the late Josephine Perlini Wells. Bruno and Nita were married on November 27, 1943, at Chapel #22, Fort Bragg, NC, a month before he was sent to England to be part of the D-Day Invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. He was a graduate of New Britain High School and attended Hillyer College (University of Hartford) with a major in Business and Government. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army and returned from Germany on November 27, 1945. He and Nita settled in Hartford while attending college, working, and starting a family. They moved to Newington in 1950, residing on Brockett Street, Grandview Drive, Millbrook Road, and Cedar Mountain Commons Assisted Living. They enjoyed spending time at their summer homes at Point O' Woods Beach in South Lyme and their winter residence in Pompano Beach, Florida. Bruno established a Stella D'Oro cookie distributorship in the Hartford area, which was expanded throughout Connecticut, parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and worked part time as a real estate broker. Active in civic groups, he was President of Newington Kiwanis Club, a Director of the Newington Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Leukemia Society, Hartford Chapter. He was also a member of the Society for Savings Advisory Board, UNICO Club, American Legion Post 117, and VFW Post 9836, and the Knights of Columbus Council 3884. He joined the Democratic Town Committee in 1950, served as Assistant Town Court Prosecutor from 1952-1960, and served 20 years on Newington Town Council, starting the first year when the town changed from a Selectmen/Town Meeting form of government to Town Manager/Town Council government. He served on the Town Council as Deputy Mayor, Majority and Minority Leader, Representative to Tri-Town Dialogue Group, and Capital Region Council of Governments. He volunteered in Newington on the West Meadow Cemetery Expansion Committee, Holy Spirit Church Building Committee, numerous building committees for schools, firehouses, and the library. He also devoted many years as a Notary Public and Justice of the Peace, performing many marriages. Bruno will be remembered for his desire to give back to his community and the many ways he helped people in need. His family always came first and his children and grandchildren were often seen with him at community events, especially around election time. Their home was always the center for family and friends to gather. He loved socializing with friends through vacations, golf, bowling, playing cards, the beach, swimming pool and his cookie business. He was known by many because he genuinely enjoyed being with people. A devout Catholic and an active member of the Church of the Holy Spirit, the church was an important part of his life. His picture as a 4th degree Knight on the front cover of Life Magazine was always displayed on a wall in his home. A loving and devoted father of three, grandfather of eight and great grandfather of 15, he leaves his son, Dr. Ernest Perlini and his wife Sandra of South Lyme and Fort Lauderdale, Florida; daughter Nancy Spindler and her husband Frederick of Newington; daughter Linda Bruttomesso and her husband Theodore of Berlin; grandchildren, Steven Perlini and his wife Susan, Allyson Teel and her husband Matthew, Melissa Mesite and her husband Nicholas, Scott Spindler and his wife Stephanie; Sherry Silkowski and her husband Brian, Suzanne Verrastro and her husband Alan, Tricia Bruttomesso, and Kimberly Bruttomesso and her fiancé Brett Bucheri; and great grandchildren, Hannah Perlini, Quinn Perlini, Jackson Teel, Hailey Teel, Sloane Teel, Michael Mesite, Olivia Mesite, Kayley Spindler, Zachary Spindler, Bradley Spindler, Anthony Marcucci, Gabriella Silkowski, Keira Silkowski, Chevy Verrastro, Corbin Verrastro. He will be laid to rest privately with military honors in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. A celebration of their lives together will take place at a time to be announced. Memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 659 Tower Avenue, First Floor, Hartford, CT 06112. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, is serving the family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in Hartford Courant from May 23 to May 24, 2020.