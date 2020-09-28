Bruno J. Ziobro, 94, of Hartford, passed peacefully at home to eternal rest on Friday morning, September 25, 2020. Bruno was born in 1926 in Helenkow, Poland to Jan and Anna (Gramiak) Ziobro. He was forced to leave his boyhood home as a teenager as a slave laborer on a German farm during the escalation of World War II, but was fortunate enough to be able to emigrate to the United States for the opportunity to work in the tobacco fields in Windsor and to settle in Hartford, CT, a place he loved. He spent his career at Colt Manufacturing as a precision toolmaker before retiring in 1991. He truly enjoyed the yearly Colt Retiree Christmas Party at the Chowder Pot.
Bruno was a gifted person, deeply philosophical and religious, highly intelligent, articulate, and well-read, fiercely independent, with a passion for gardening, ocean fishing and nature. He served for many years as an altar server for his parish SS. Cyril & Methodius Church in Hartford and was honored at the Polish National Home for his commitment to the Church and the Polish Community with a Distinguished Service Award. Bruno was so instrumental in relocating his extended family from Poland to Connecticut that he was known as "The Godfather" to his nieces and nephews and their families.
Bruno was married to Danuta (Bober) Ziobro, who predeceased him in 1996. They had four children who survive him: Selectman John Ziobro and his wife Attorney Lucia Szarzanowicz Ziobro of East Granby and Narragansett; daughter Theresa Rovillo and her husband Mike of East Hampton and Bruno's beloved granddaughter Emily Rovillo; son Daniel Ziobro and his wife Teresa of South Kingston, RI; and daughter Attorney Lucy Ziobro and her husband Gary Coffey of Arlington, VA and her children, William and Eve Marie Elliott.
Bruno was predeceased by his beloved siblings; sister, Veronica Wojtusz in April of this year; brother Marian Ziobro; and sister Helena Laskowski in Poland; and his beloved nephews Mychal Laskowski, Bogdan Laskowski, and Martin Syndomin; and good friend Lucian Szarzanowicz.
Bruno is also survived by his beloved sister-in-law Stefania Ziobro and brother-in-law Waldyslaw Wojtusz. He leaves wonderful nieces and nephews who are close in heart to him and with whom he celebrated life's happiest moments; Ursula and Zbigniew Kasperkowiak, their children Albert and Erica Kasperkowiak, Janusz and Ania Wojtusz, Hela and Andrzej Witkowski, Ela Tuminski, Renata Strzalkowski, Irena and Chester Fronkiewicz and their daughters Dominika Pelligrini and Diane Fronkiewicz, Ela and Wieslaw Syndomin, Mark Ziobro, Richard Laskowski, and their extended families.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated to honor Bruno's life on Thursday, October 1, 10 a.m., at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 61 Popieluszko Court, Hartford. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, East Hartford. Calling hours are private. Waszkelewicz South Green Memorial Home in Hartford has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
