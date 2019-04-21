Home

Bruno Longhi Obituary
Bruno Vincent Longhi 79, of Christiansburg Va. passed away at home surrounded by his family, Thursday April 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and Bruno Longhi and son, Bruno Todd Longhi. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Carol Trail Bishop; daughter, Dawn Longhi; daughter-in-law, Whitney Longhi; brother, Bill and Judy Longhi; grandsons, Brandon Longhi and Bruno Tyler Longhi and his Virginia family. There will be a Memorial Service mid to late May. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hornefuneralservice.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2019
