Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Justin-St. Michael Parish
230 Blue Hills Ave.
Hartford, CT
View Map

Bryan A.D. Lightbody


1989 - 2020
Bryan A.D. Lightbody, 30, of Newington, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 28, 2020, in Torrington. Born in Hartford on June 12, 1989, son of Howard and Carol (Cummings) Lightbody, he was raised in Hartford and Newington and was a graduate of Newington High School, Class of 2007. After high school, Bryan continued his education at the University of Connecticut where he studied mechanical engineering and graduated with the Class of 2011. Bryan loved cars and meticulously took care of and enjoyed supping up his Subaru STI. He often watched Formula One races around the globe and made several trips to Europe to watch races including the 24 Hours Le Mans in France and the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in England. He also went to races around the Northeast including at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville. Bryan loved going fast in his own cars and regularly revved his engine while going through tunnels and he fondly recalled his trips to Germany where he had the opportunity to race on the Autobahn. Most of all, Bryan will be remembered for his kind and gentle disposition who made everyone around him comfortable. Besides his parents, he leaves to mourn his passing, four siblings, Carolyne Lightbody of East Hartford, Marcella Marshall of Washington, D.C., Robert Lightbody of Massachusetts, and Gary Lightbody of New Haven; his girlfriend of many years, Theresa Dzurnak of Torrington; his best friends whom he loved travelling with, Ivan, Steve and his wife Katie, Rich, Mario, John, and the Subimods Crew; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by a brother, Howard Dyer; and his grandparents, Jeffery and Alberta Lightbody and Stanley Cummings and Esther Carby. His family will receive friends on Friday, March 6, 4-8 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m., at St. Justin-St. Michael Parish, 230 Blue Hills Ave., Hartford. Burial will follow in West Meadow Cemetery, 679 Willard Ave., Newington. Memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005, or to ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
